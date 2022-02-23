Former Rutgers DB Anthony Cioffi selected in 2022 USFL Draft

Only the first 12 rounds occurred on Tuesday with the final 23 rounds on Wednesday and in those later rounds is where former Rutgers defensive back Anthony Cioffi was drafted.

After being extinct for the past few decades, the USFL is back this Spring. The league officially got its start this past Tuesday afternoon, when teams started to draft their roster for the upcoming season.

The Springfield, New Jersey native was selected with the fifth pick in the 19th round by the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Cioffi was a former undrafted free agent for the then Oakland Raiders following the 2017 NFL Draft, but was waived prior to the start of the season. He then went on to play a few years in the Canadian Football Leagues with the Ottawa Redblacks before returning to the NFL in February of 2020 with the New York Jets, spending a few months with the team before returning to the CFL once again this, time with BC Lions.

