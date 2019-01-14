Only a couple more months until Major League Baseball is back and spring training begins. Over the past couple of years, the Rutgers Baseball team has witnessed multiple alumni work their way through the minor leagues as they continue to push for their goal to become Major League Baseball players. This week most of, if not all MLB teams decided to announce their non roster, spring training additions via social media. Here is a quick look at which former Rutgers baseball players are expected to be MLB spring training camps this spring.

Todd Frazier - New York Mets LAST SEASON STATS: 115 games (.213 avg, 18 HRs, 59 RBIs) THE SKINNY: It looks like Frazier will be a backup to start this upcoming season as the Mets have added quite a bit of infielders this offseason. Right now it looks like Frazier will be backing up Jeff McNeil who played second base for the Mets last season, but will move over due to the recent acquisition of Robinson Cano. Despite not being the starter, I'd still expect to see Frazier quite a bit this season.

The #Reds have invited the following non-roster players to Major League spring training: pic.twitter.com/Uv6E57yleG — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 9, 2019

OF Brian O’Grady - Cincinnati Reds Spring Training Invite LAST SEASON: AAA Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) LAST SEASON STATS: 42 games (.306 avg, 8 HRs, 29 RBIs) THE SKINNY: Although the Reds recently traded for two brand new outfielders in Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig from the Los Angeles Dodgers, there is still a chance that O'Grady could make the Red opening day roster. Despite only playing in 42 games last year in AAA, O'Grady still managed to finished with a top three average on the team. Despite a surplus of outfielders, O'Grady might be able to snag a roster spot with a strong spring training.

Pirates announce four non-roster invitees to Spring Training:

Tyler Lyons (LHP)

Roberto Gomez (RHP)

Steven Baron (C)

Patrick Kivlehan (OF)https://t.co/2YNDV7bmdg — Pirates (@Pirates) January 4, 2019