Former Notre Dame lax commit, Carver talks Rutgers offer, visit plans

After landing one of Indiana’s best this past recruiting cycle in defensive end Demetrious Allen, Rutgers Football is hoping to strike gold once again with a new offer being sent out recently to 2023 athlete Jackson Carver.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder picked up an offer from the Scarlet Knights a few days ago and is pretty excited about the opportunity.

"So I was on a WebEx meeting with coach Nunz (Campanile), coach (Adam) Weber, and coach (Joe) Susan," "After that about halfway through, coach (Greg) Schiano jumped on and talked to me for a couple minutes before offering me."