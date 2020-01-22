Early Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers Football received some good news as transfer running back Tashawn Brinson was accepted into to the university and told The Knight Report that he plans to join the football program as a preferred walk-on next season.

“I’m pretty excited about all of this, I’m just ready to get started,” Brinson told TKR. “I’m set to enroll this spring and I should be on campus starting Friday,” said Brinson. “It’s a whole new coaching staff and they are really building something. I was talking to coach Nunzio (Campanile) and we were talking back and forth a little bit, not much in detail, but when Schiano and the new staff got in we started talking about the system and how I can help them do great things.”

