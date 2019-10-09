News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-09 22:57:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Former Miami (OH) commit Andy Barba visiting Rutgers this weekend

DeAnte Mitchell • TheKnightReport
@MitchellDeAnte
Basketball Analyst

Rutgers is getting another look at 6-foot-5 wing Andy Barba after he decommitted from Miami (OH) recently.The staff had previously been involved with Barba briefly before his commitment to Miami (O...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}