Last week Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano signed 23 recruits in what was his first full recruiting cycle since rejoining the program back in December of 2019.

One of the top ranked signees in that 2021 recruiting class was 5.7, three-star defensive end Ryan Keeler who Scarlet Knights fans are already pretty familiar with due to him constantly interacting with recruits and the fanbase on social media.

However Keeler didn’t get to play his senior year of football due to the state of Illinois postponing the season until spring. With that being said, TKR decided to reach out to Keeler’s trainer and former Illinois / NFL defensive lineman Michael Buchanan of EFT Sports to see what Keeler has been working on and what kind of potential he has at the next level.

