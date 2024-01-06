Ray is listed at 6-foot-2, 292-pounds prospect and hails from Miami, Florida where he played at Carol City High School.

Rutgers Football has added another big piece literally via the transfer portal today as Florida State defensive tackle Malcolm Ray has announced his commitment to the program via social media on Saturday night.

Out of high school, Ray was ranked as a 5.5, three-star prospect and originally was committed to South Florida before flipping to Florida State on National Signing Day 2019.

Moving on to his time at Florida State, Ray spent four seasons with the Seminoles where he appeared in 38 games (5 starts) and finished with 60 total tackles (27 solo), 10.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass deflections and one forced fumble.

He boasts a PFF defense grade of 58.9, rush defense grade of 60.0, tackling grade of 56.3 and a pass rush grade of 55.4 in 2023.

Ray has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.