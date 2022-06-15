Florida running back Joe Jackson previews upcoming Duke, Rutgers visits

Elite all-purpose back Joe Jackson will begin his summer official visits with a trip to Duke this upcoming weekend, followed by a trip up to New Jersey to check out Rutgers Football almost immediately after that.

Prior to making these two trips, the nation's No. 19 all-purpose back in the class of 2023 spoke with Rivals as he previews those trips, talked about what he wants in his future home and when we can expect to see a decision.