News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Florida RB Roscoe Burton talks Rutgers interest, family connection

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Rutgers Football has recently been showing a lot of interest in 2021 Florida running back Roscoe Burton, who recently tweeted that he will be visiting the Scarlet Knights soon. The Knight Report sp...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}