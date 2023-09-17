Florida QB Sean Ashenfelder commits to Rutgers, kicks off 2025 class
Rutgers Football kicked off their 2025 recruiting class today as quarterback Sean Ashenfelder made the announcement today that he has committed to the Scarlet Knights while on a visit to campus.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect recruit plays his high school ball down in St. John's, Florida for Creekside High School. In the end he chose the Scarlet Knights over 11 other offers from schools such as Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, UCF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and several others.
"I chose Rutgers because of the coaches and the program," Ashenfelder told TKR. "I love how coach (Greg) Schiano runs the program. I love his messages and how he talks to them and the culture that he brings. I think that Rutgers is the place where I can be the best version of myself."
Ashenfelder is one of the unique quarterbacks out there as he doubles as high level baseball recruit, playing both catcher and shortstop where he has an exit velocity near 90mph. Although he doesn't have a football ranking just yet, Perfect Game USA has given him a 9 out of 10 grade as a baseball recruit, this would be equal to a four-star on the gridiron.
Switching back to Ashenfelder as a football recruit, last year as a sophomore he split reps as the starting quarterback, finishing with 923 passing yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He also displayed some solid mobility from the position, carrying the ball rock 67 times for 354 yards rushing and six more scores.
This season, things are a little bit different now since he is the full fledged starter for his high school team. So far through three games, he's thrown for 447 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions, while rushing for 205 yards and five more scores on the ground.
Stay tuned for more about Ashenfelder and other Rutgers Football recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!