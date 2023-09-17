Rutgers Football kicked off their 2025 recruiting class today as quarterback Sean Ashenfelder made the announcement today that he has committed to the Scarlet Knights while on a visit to campus.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect recruit plays his high school ball down in St. John's, Florida for Creekside High School. In the end he chose the Scarlet Knights over 11 other offers from schools such as Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, UCF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and several others.

"I chose Rutgers because of the coaches and the program," Ashenfelder told TKR. "I love how coach (Greg) Schiano runs the program. I love his messages and how he talks to them and the culture that he brings. I think that Rutgers is the place where I can be the best version of myself."