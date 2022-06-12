Florida LB Abram Wright makes the call, commits to Rutgers Football

The 6-foot-2, 218-pound inside linebacker prospect joined wide receiver Jesse Ofurie and offensive linemen Mozell Williams as the third recruit commit to the Scarlet Knights today. All three recruits were part of the official visitors group that featured over 10+ prospects who spent the weekend with the team.

Rutgers Football lands their third commitment of the day as Fleming Island High School (FL) linebacker Abram Wright has verbally committed to join the CHOP23 recruiting class.

This past season, Wright put up some solid numbers as a junior for Fleming Island. The Florida native appeared in 11 games, totaling 76 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and even had one interception as well.

Now Fleming Island High School might sound familiar to Scarlet Knights fans, as it is the same Florida high school program that produced former Rutgers running back Trey Sneed, who transferred to Fordham a few years back.

With Wright now on the board for Rutgers, the program now has two linebacker commits in this year's recruiting class as he will be joined by Pennsylvania native Davoun Fuse, who committed to the program back in early May.

