2023 ATH commit Davoun Fuse talks decision, upcoming visit

“Rutgers just felt like home to me,” Fuse told TKR. “The staff is amazing, I love everything about the culture and the school. I truly love the place.”

Just a day later, Fuse spoke with The Knight Report going into detail about his decision, relationship with staff, upcoming visit and more.

Fuse is listed as a 6-foot-5, 190-pound athlete and hails from Western Pennsylvania where he currently plays for Washington High School, about an hour outside of Pittsburgh.

On Thursday afternoon, Rutgers Football received some good news as class of 2023 athlete Davoun Fuse took to Twitter to announce his commitment to the Scarlet Knights.

As mentioned in previous articles, Fuse primarily plays quarterback and defensive back for his high school team, but he will be playing linebacker for the Scarlet Knights.

Not to mention he is also already pretty close with the team’s new linebackers coach in Corey Hetherman.

“The staff sees me as a linebacker,” said Fuse. “I played strong safety and lined up in the box for my team so I will be comfortable. Coach Hetherman was down at my practice yesterday, I love that dude. What stands out about him is his communication and how confident he is in all his players.”

Now Fuse was just on campus last month for an unofficial visit, but he will be back on the banks a little less than a month from now for his official visit.

“I’m going over to Rutgers on June 10th for my official visit,” he said. "I plan on recruiting guys to join us."

Along with recruiting class of 2023 prospects, Fuse will also be recruiting his younger brother and 2025 defensive tackle Semaj Fuse who already holds one offer.

"I'm trying to get him to come join me, but he's still a freshman," said Fuse. "At the end of the day he's going to go where he wants."

