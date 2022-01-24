 Florida 2023 DB Daniel Harris earns Rutgers Football offer
Ryan Patti
Recruiting Analyst
Recruiting analyst for Nittany Nation and The Knight Report

The Rutgers staff was back on foot in the Sunshine State on Tuesday as they swung by one of the top programs in the Miami area in Gulliver Prep (FL).

Class of 2023 defensive back Daniel Harris was greeted by a trio of Scarlet Knights coaches and picked up an offer – his 16th overall and first from a Big Ten program.

The Rivals 5.6, three-star prospect and 6-foot-2, 167-pounder spoke with the site about the appreciation he has for the offer and the visit he was paid at his school by the Rutgers brass.

