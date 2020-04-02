Florida 2021 WR Lockley gushing over Rutgers Football following offer
Mainland (FL) 2021 wide receiver Theodore Lockley waited patiently for his second Power Five offer with Kansas being the first school to come through.Exactly two months later, Rutgers and head coac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news