The Rutgers Football staff has done it again flipping their fifth recruit in the past seven days.

This time it was lineman Troy Rainey who made the decision to commit to the Scarlet Knights football program. Rainey was committed to Bowling Green since November 11th, but once he stepped foot on campus this weekend for an official visit, he fell in love with the campus and coaching staff.

Rainey chose the Scarlet Knights over seven other offers from Bowling Green, Central Connecticut State, Massachusetts, Merrimack, Monmouth, Rhode Island, Sacred Heart and Southwest Minnesota.

