FLIP ALERT: 2020 DL Troy Rainey flips from Bowling Green to Rutgers
The Rutgers Football staff has done it again flipping their fifth recruit in the past seven days.
This time it was lineman Troy Rainey who made the decision to commit to the Scarlet Knights football program. Rainey was committed to Bowling Green since November 11th, but once he stepped foot on campus this weekend for an official visit, he fell in love with the campus and coaching staff.
Rainey chose the Scarlet Knights over seven other offers from Bowling Green, Central Connecticut State, Massachusetts, Merrimack, Monmouth, Rhode Island, Sacred Heart and Southwest Minnesota.
I’m fully 💯committed to RUTGERS UNIVERSITY‼️🛡⚔️🛡⚔️. Recruitment is 100% shutdown— Theofficial51_Troy (@theofficial51) December 15, 2019
Thank you to the whole Rutgers nation for letting me in with open arms. Very special thanks to @GregSchiano @CoachPanagos @HCFootball_Pres @RUCoachFran & @WHHSPresidents
F.A.M.I.L.Y
TRUST
CHOP pic.twitter.com/ezCZCKDjgt
The Connecticut native hails from Harding High School in city of Bridgeport. Rainey might be listed as a 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive lineman, but Rutgers plans to have him play on the defensive side of the ball.
Rainey is currently ranked as a 5.4, two-star recruit and is now the fifth lineman to join the Rutgers Football class of 2020, joining the likes of Cedrice Paillant, Bryan Felter, Tunde Fatukasi and Isaiah Wright.
Stay tuned as we will have more on Rainey's commitment very soon, right here on The Knight Report!!