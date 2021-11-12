Five Things to watch in Rutgers Wrestling’s quad at Davidson

After going perfect in their home opening quad, Rutgers wrestling looks to keep an unblemished record this weekend, as the Scarlet Knights head south for another quad meet. This Saturday, Rutgers will be taking on Davidson, Clarion, and Chattanooga at Davidson College. Rutgers will be favored in all three matches, but there are some intriguing individual bouts that could create movement in the early stages of the national rankings.

Rutgers will be focused on building upon the strong season opener that they had. Coach Goodale showed that he has a lot of depth on the roster, with 18 wrestlers getting mat time last weekend. More importantly, the starting lineup looked very good, with the slated starters for this season going 17 – 2 on the day.

Although they will not see the same level of competition that lies ahead, Rutgers will be a bit more tested as opposed to last weekend.

Chattanooga will be the stiffest competition of the weekend, as they bring in a lineup that features four national qualifiers at 125, 165, 184, and 197. On paper, both Rutgers and Chattanooga will be favored at two of the four spots, with Rutgers having the advantage at 184 and 197.

Clarion has a bit of talent sprinkled throughout their lineup, as well. They may not be as balanced of a lineup, but the Golden Eagles certainly have a few weight classes where they will be capable of winning matches.

Brent Moore (149), a Virginia Tech transfer and former NCAA qualifier, along with Northern Illinois transfer, Will Feldkamp (197), bolster a lineup that will severely miss the loss of Rutgers’ newest addition, Greg Bulsak. In addition, Clarion has a 2020 NCAA qualifier anchoring their lineup, heavyweight Tyler Bagoly.

With the first three matches of the year behind us, and the next three all lying ahead this Saturday there is plenty for Rutgers wrestling fans to be on the lookout for. TKR has chosen our top five things to watch in Rutgers’ quad meet at Davidson this Saturday!