For the first time since the 2020 Big Ten Tournament, the Jersey Mike’s Arena will be filled with fans to watch Rutgers wrestling kick off their 2021 – 22 season. The Scarlet Knights will begin the year with a quad-meet against New Jersey City University, Cleveland State, and Binghamton University.

There is no doubt that the Rutgers wrestling faithful is eager to get this season underway, as there is a lot to be excited about in Rutgers’ starting lineup. The Scarlet Knights will have high expectations this season, as they have one of their strongest rosters in program history.

For the first time ever, the starting lineup for Rutgers wrestling will have three returning All-Americans. That, with the addition of four-time NCAA qualifier and Clarion transfer, Greg Bulsak, should make this a tough team for opponents throughout the entire lineup.

Of course, this early in the year, there are still some unanswered questions. There is still a weight class or two that most likely will not have a named starter for a few weeks. Newcomers, who saw part time action last season, will have to face a full Big Ten dual meet slate. Also, has Rutgers filled in the holes from last season to turn close dual meet losses into victories?

With just two days until the opening whistle, here are five questions TKR has for Rutgers wrestling as the 2021–22 season gets underway.

