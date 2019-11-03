Five Takeaways from the Rutgers Wrestling's season opening quad
Rutgers wrestling opened their 2019–20 season at the RAC yesterday, taking on LIU Post, Centenary, and Pitt-Johnstown in a quad meet. The Scarlet Knights were victorious in all three bouts, winning...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news