After Duke's staff was out to see Harper during the John Wall Holiday Classic prior to the New Year, Steve Pikiell and the entire Rutgers staff was out to see Harper in the January 6th showdown against Camden.

Though Harper's Don Bosco Prep team wound up with an 83-68 loss, the prolific scoring Rutgers target continued to stake his claim as the top player in the 2024 class.

Highly coveted Class of 2024 point guard Dylan Harper erupted in a 36-point performance, going eyeball to eyeball with Camden (NJ) Class of 2023 point guard DJ Wagner in the Iverson Classic.

And it lived up to it.

It was a marquee and memorable matchup smothered with high expectations, hype, and hearsay from the start.

The crowd included former New York Giants super bowl champion Plaxico Burress and former St. Benedict's guard JR Smith, he of the 17 year NBA career.

Harper's lane navigation, ability to utilize his size on crafty finishes at the rim and through contact were notable.

The 6-foot-6 left handed point guard picked his spots effectively, bagged corner 3-pointers, and unfurled stepbacks throughout.

While his ability to create opportunities off the dribble and make vital defensive stops have myriad high majors in pursuit of Harper, his name has special resonance to Rutgers fans.

Harper, of course, is the younger brother of 6-foot-7, 245-pound All Big Ten and All American HM guard/forward Ron Harper Jr.

Harper Jr. etched his name in program lore when he helped spearhead the Scarlet Knights to an NCAA tournament berth two years ago, thwarting a 30-year program drought.

While he's made multiple visits to Rutgers, Dylan Harper is being aggressively pursued by the likes of Duke, Auburn, Michigan, UCLA, Indiana, Texas Tech, and others.

Rutgers recently received a commitment from another 2024 point guard in 6-foot-1 Keystone Athletic Academy (PA)'s Dellquan Warren. A quick, athletic guard with a game that's tailor cut for a high powered offense, Warren's style is that of a dish first facilitator.

As Harper's performance against Camden illustrated, he's a scoring point guard with the mentality of a combo.

While some may have envisioned Warren's arrival impacting the five star Harper's decision, conventional wisdom now indicates the two would actually benefit from playing alongside each other.

The son of former Chicago Bulls point guard and NBA champion Ron Harper, there's no timetable on Dylan Harper's decision.

Location, family ties, and a productive relationship Harper has formulated with the coaching staff could work in Rutgers' favor.

The challenge of competing with Duke and other heavy hitters, especially as Harper continues to turn in 30+ point performances, appears to be the most arduous one of them all.

Harper has kept everything close to the vest during a recruitment that's now under a microscope.

He's said since the very beginning that the program which best utilizes him as the focal point scorer that he is would have the most appeal to him.

As he continues to author performances such as the aforementioned 36-point barrage against Camden, it's hard to argue Harper's status on the national scale both in the 2024 class and in the country.