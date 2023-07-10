Before a star-spangled crowd which included NBA veteran point guard Chris Paul and a buffet-line of high major coaches, Dylan Harper turned in a convincing 26-point, eight-rebound, and six assist performance which catapulted the Rens to a 68-59 victory over Bradley Beal Elite on Friday. During the premiere event of the summer, in the hothouse and jam-packed environment that is Peach Jam, Harper scored during the most opportune moments and relished the big stage moment. Harper, who connected on four 3-pointers, drilled a mammoth corner trey with 5:58 to go. He added another long 3-pointer with 5:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, as the Rens fended off a late rally. Harper cruised in for a twisting layup with 1:21 to go, as the Rens cranked the lead back up to seven, 64-57.

The left-handed Harper registered his presence as the hotly pursued game manager that he is, showcasing an innate knack for winning plays. He had multiple offensive boards. He displayed a college-ready build with the way he embraced at the rim contact and garnered trips to the free throw line. The crafty Harper finished off a give-and-go which pumped the Rens lead to 42-31 with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter. During one play, Harper picked off a pass, and while spiraling to the floor in transition, whizzed an assist to Naas Cunningham for a layup that gave the Rens a wealth of momentum and a commanding 45-32 lead. The dazzling handle, shiftiness, and ability to create space and opportunity off the bounce were all noteworthy factors within Harper’s game.

It appears to be a classic case of a recruiting battle between Duke and Rutgers, as both are vying heavily for the services of Harper. Both Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell and Duke head coach Jon Scheyer were in attendance during the marquee matchup on Friday.

Harper was instrumental in the Rens torrid start. He bagged a pair of 3-pointers in the early going and engineered the offensive flow with a pair of assists, as the Rens came out of the gates with a 16-5 run. Bradley Beal Elite thwarted the run with the play of multi-sport athlete Jadis Jones. Jones, who is being recruited for both basketball and football, reeled off a personal 7-0 run, whittling the lead down to 18-12.

The Rens swelled the spread to 25-21 on a long 3-pointer from highly coveted Class of 2024 recruit Tyler Betsey. Harper came soaring in for a thunderous two-handed dunk, which made it 31-23 with 2:13 remaining in the second quarter. Bradley Beal Elite sputtered offensively during the first half, as they mustered a meager 9-for-27 from the field overall. They staged a late rally, but ultimately Harper and the Rens were overwhelming factors.