2026 Four-Star RB Jaylen McGill decommits from Rutgers Football

Mountain View Prep School (SC) running back Jaylen McGill took to social media a few moments ago to announce his decision that he has decommitted from Rutgers and will reopen his recruitment.
The Rivals Four-Star running back prospect pledged his commitment to the program back on January 25th following a visit to campus and even spent the day in New York City to watch the basketball program compete at Madison Square Garden.
The 5-foot-9, 205-pounds tailback was one of the Scarlet Knights top targets at running back this cycle and it felt like the staff sealed the deal here, as both RBs coach Damiere Shaw and Assistant RBs coach Steve Thames were at McGill's house recently for an in-home visit and that combined with he loved everything about his recent trip to campus.
However that is no longer the case, as it sounds like several closer to home programs such as Clemson, South Carolina and many others were pushing for him to reopen things and he did just that this morning.
RIVALS STING FACTOR....
Don't get me wrong, McGill is a very talented running back and a highly ranked one at that. It was nice for Rutgers to land a four-star talent of his kind pretty early on, but the staff has proven that they not only have an eye for talent at running back, but they can also sell the offense to just about any back out there.
They were able to land a damn good running back in Antwan Raymond in the 2024 class, added one of NJ's best in Terrell Mitchell in 2025 and not to mention convinced one of the better backs in the portal in FAU's CJ Campbell to transfer in as well. Plus the Scarlet Knights just signed Damiere Shaw to a contract extension, keeping their ace recruiter around for a few more years. So end of the day, while losing McGill definitely hurts, there's still plenty of time to replace him in this class and they have an easy sell based on Shaw sticking around and the offense showing that it's very running back friendly.
Sting Factor: 6/10
