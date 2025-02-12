2026 Four-Star RB Jaylen McGill decommits from Rutgers Football

Mountain View Prep School (SC) running back Jaylen McGill took to social media a few moments ago to announce his decision that he has decommitted from Rutgers and will reopen his recruitment. The Rivals Four-Star running back prospect pledged his commitment to the program back on January 25th following a visit to campus and even spent the day in New York City to watch the basketball program compete at Madison Square Garden.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pounds tailback was one of the Scarlet Knights top targets at running back this cycle and it felt like the staff sealed the deal here, as both RBs coach Damiere Shaw and Assistant RBs coach Steve Thames were at McGill's house recently for an in-home visit and that combined with he loved everything about his recent trip to campus. However that is no longer the case, as it sounds like several closer to home programs such as Clemson, South Carolina and many others were pushing for him to reopen things and he did just that this morning.

RIVALS STING FACTOR....