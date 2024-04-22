As one of the country's prized recruits and the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year, Class of 2024 Rutgers signee Dylan Harper is expected to play a vital role in altering the national perception of Rutgers next year. On Sunday night, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Harper scored a game-best 30 points, en route to MVP Honors of the Jordan Brand Classic. The slick, left-handed Don Bosco Prep guard knifed his way to the lane and finished gracefully. He heated up in the second half.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-5 Harper's 30-spot ranks up there as one of the best in the event's storied history. His total ranks third all-time, behind only Emmitt Williams' 44 points in 2018 and Lebron James' 34 back in 2003, his senior year at St. Vincent St. Mary. Harper, with his father and former NBA player Ron Harper watching, splashed a straight-away 3-pointer with 4:26 remaining in the second half. Then, with 4:07 remaining, Harper hit a pull-up 3-pointer in transition. With the crowd revved up and Harper toting the hot hand, the McDonald's All American banked in a stepback three-pointer with 3:49 to go. Harper had several thorough dashes to the rim in the first half, as he carved his way through the lane in smooth fashion.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUnV0 Z2Vycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1J1dGdl cnM8L2E+IEJhc2tldGJhbGwgc2lnbmVlIER5bGFuIEhhcnBlciB0byBMaWFt IE1jTmVlbGV5IGluIEpvcmRhbiBCcmFuZCBDbGFzc2ljIHBvc3RnYW1lLjxi cj48YnI+4oCcTGlhbSB0byBSdXRnZXJz4oCdPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNIb29wcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Uml2YWxzSG9vcHM8L2E+IHx8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vZHkxYW5oYXJwZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGR5MWFuaGFy cGVyPC9hPiB8fCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xpYW1t Y25lZWxleTMwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBsaWFtbWNuZWVsZXkz MDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2JNTUFaNFhzYXoiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iTU1BWjRYc2F6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMg U2NhcmxldCBLbmlnaHRzIHwgVGhlS25pZ2h0UmVwb3J0Lk5ldCAoQFJ1dGdl cnNSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnV0Z2Vy c1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTc4MjQwNTU4NDY1NTk5NTIxOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==