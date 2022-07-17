Five-star center Baye Fall's recruitment goes coast to coast

The Colorado Hawks forward took the time to speak with Rivals about the latest in his recruitment at the 3SSB Championships.

Five-star Baye Fall is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 class. He guards multiple positions, scores in a variety of ways – showed off multiple outside jumpers last weekend – and has coveted length that makes him one of the more highly sought after prospects in the rising senior class.

Schools involved: “Arkansas, Auburn, Texas, Oregon, Seton Hall, and Rutgers.”

Arkansas: “I like their style of play and their environment. I went there for the Kentucky game and like what I saw. Their play style fits me and coach Muss (Eric Musselman) is a great coach.”

Auburn: “Same as Arkansas, style of play. I went there for an official visit a couple of weeks ago and I like what I saw and I liked the environment, the players and the chemistry that they have with the coach. It feels like a family over there.”

Texas: “Their tradition, and there’s a lot of players that I have similarities with that have come out of there and went to the NBA. I know it’s not the same coaching staff, but it’s still Texas. Coach (Chris) Beard is a great coach and would be on me really hard.”

Seton Hall: “I’ve got good ties with coach Shaheen (Holloway). He’s been with me since I was in like eighth grade. Even before he was at Seton Hall, he’d been recruiting me. We have a good relationship, and you see the run they made last year with Saint Peter’s, they let their players play and they play my style.”

Rutgers: “Coach (Karl) Hobbs is my guy. Coach Hobbs and (Steve) Pikiell, they have good ties with my family. They’re in the Big Ten and they run a little bit of my style, too.”

Playing with Assane Diop in college: “We would wish to, if that’s the best for the both of us, we’ll do that. We haven’t talked about it really deep, but there’s some schools that, if one of us goes there, we’ll probably end up going to the same school, but we don’t know yet.”

Decision timeline: “Probably during my senior year.”

Upcoming visits: “Texas on Sept. 10, and I’m going to Rutgers in September, too. I’ll go back to Arkansas, but I don’t know when yet.”