Five Rutgers athletes to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are expected to get underway this week and Rutgers Athletics will be represented with five athletes either current or former this year.
Below, you can find the full list of athletes, their sports, and country of representation below.
RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS IN THE OLYMPICS
|NAME
|SPORT
|COUNTRY
|
Rudy Winkler
|
Hammer Throw
|
United States
|
Kaeleah Cooper
|
Women's Basketball
|
United States
|
Arella Guirantes
|
Women's Basketball
|
Puerto Rico
|
Casey Murphy
|
Women's Soccer
|
United States
|
Sebastian Rivera
|
Wrestling
|
Puerto Rico
