Five Rutgers athletes to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are expected to get underway this week and Rutgers Athletics will be represented with five athletes either current or former this year.

Below, you can find the full list of athletes, their sports, and country of representation below.


RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS IN THE OLYMPICS
NAME SPORT COUNTRY

Rudy Winkler

Hammer Throw

United States

Kaeleah Cooper

Women's Basketball

United States

Arella Guirantes

Women's Basketball

Puerto Rico

Casey Murphy

Women's Soccer

United States

Sebastian Rivera

Wrestling

Puerto Rico

--------------------------------------------------------------

