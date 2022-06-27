First chance to see Ron Harper Jr. with Raptors is soon

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

After the NBA Draft finished after midnight on Friday morning, former Rutgers Men's Basketball forward Ron Harper Jr. inked a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors.

"The Rutgers basketball family is so proud of Ron Harper Jr. for this opportunity with the Toronto Raptors," Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said. "This couldn't have happened to a better person or better ambassador for our program on and off the court. Ron guided us to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, hit some of the biggest shots in Rutgers history and achieved incredible individual accolades over the past four years. I am so excited to watch Ron's NBA journey and I am thrilled for his friends and family."

Next up is the NBA Summer League which takes play from July 7-17 at both the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada in Nevada. All 30 teams will be competing in five games. Four games are known with the fifth to be announced.

The two teams with the best record will play in a so-called championship game while the other 28 teams will play in a consolation contest of sorts. Last year, the Raptors went 4-1 in the Summer League.

Rutgers fans looking to see Harper Jr. with the Raptors will get a chance to in just a couple of weeks. Check out the Summer League slate for the Raptors below.

The fifth game will take place on either July 16 or 17. The championship game will be on the 17th.

Toronto Raptors Summer League Schedule, 2022

Sat. July 9 -- 12:30 p.m. local, 3:30 p.m. ET vs. Philadelphia -- NBA TV -- COX Pavillion

Tue. July 12 -- 2:00 p.m. local, 5:00 p.m. ET vs. Chicago -- NBATV -- T&M

Wed. July 13 -- 4:00 p.m. local, 7:00 p.m. ET vs. Utah -- ESPNU -- COX

Fri. July 15 -- 7:00 p.m. local, 10:00 p.m. ET vs. Miami -- NBATV -- COX