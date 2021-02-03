Usually true freshmen don't play a ton during their first season of college football, however one way a lot of coaches help players adjust to the speed of the college game is getting them some special teams reps. Along with that, it also serves as a reward of sorts, as usually guys who are getting special teams reps have been practicing very well and could see some solid playing time over the next few seasons.

With that being said, here are the final play counts for the Rutgers Football special teams players for the 2020 season. The data comes from Pro Football Focus (PFF.com).

