In week seven of the Big Ten college football season, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions to SHI Stadium for a conference matchup.

The Penn State offense is currently third in the Big Ten Conference in total yards per game, as the Nittany Lions currently average slightly over 417 yards per contest.

With that being said let's take a closer look at some the schemes the Penn State offense has run this season.

