Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-01 16:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

FILM REVIEW: What does Top 25 RB Aaron Young bring to RFootball?

Doorvuka80zbmtzq1ocd
Anthony Siciliano
TheKnightReport.Net

Class of 2019 running back Aaron Young was committed to Michigan State for a couple months, but on Signing Day he officially decided to decommit and sign with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers m...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}