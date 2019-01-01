TheKnightReport.Net

FILM REVIEW: What does Top 25 RB Aaron Young bring to RFootball?
Class of 2019 running back Aaron Young was committed to Michigan State for a couple months, but on Signing Day he officially decided to decommit and sign with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers m...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news