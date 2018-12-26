TheKnightReport.Net

FILM REVIEW: What does Johnny Langan bring to Rutgers Football?
NAME: Johnny LanganHEIGHT: 6-Foot-3WEIGHT: 225-PoundsHIGH SCHOOL: Bergen Catholic (NJ)PREVIOUS SCHOOL: Boston College EaglesSTRENGTHS: Arm Strength, Mobility, ToughnessWEAKNESSES: Throwing Motion, ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news