Felter discusses his decision to stay home, commit to Rutgers
It was a big Thursday night for the Rutgers Football program as they landed their top interior offensive line recruit in 2020 offensive guard Bryan Felter. The junior out of Oradell (NJ) Bergen Cat...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news