News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-09 12:27:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Felter discusses his decision to stay home, commit to Rutgers

Kq9yxlasbbzy6hmdvqsy
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

It was a big Thursday night for the Rutgers Football program as they landed their top interior offensive line recruit in 2020 offensive guard Bryan Felter. The junior out of Oradell (NJ) Bergen Cat...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}