{{ timeAgo('2019-12-10 16:16:53 -0600') }} football

Fatukasi excited to be a Scarlet Knight: ‘I want to be with my family’

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
@ryanwpatti

Erasmus Hall (NY) offensive lineman Tunde Fatukasi is the 10th commitment in Rutgers’ 2020 class and third under new head coach Greg Schiano.The Scarlet Knights had 10 commits before the departures...

