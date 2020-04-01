It's not uncommon for players from New York City to be late bloomers on the recruiting trail, and that certainly seems to be the case for Bronx (NY) Herbert H. Lehman 2021 linebacker Malik Matthew.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder wasn't known by many prior to this year, but the cat is starting to get out of the bag, and Matthew has now landed six offers, from Boston College, Syracuse, Temple, Buffalo, Kent State, and, the latest, from Rutgers.