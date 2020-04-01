News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-01 11:43:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Fast-rising NYC linebacker talks Rutgers offer

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

It's not uncommon for players from New York City to be late bloomers on the recruiting trail, and that certainly seems to be the case for Bronx (NY) Herbert H. Lehman 2021 linebacker Malik Matthew.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder wasn't known by many prior to this year, but the cat is starting to get out of the bag, and Matthew has now landed six offers, from Boston College, Syracuse, Temple, Buffalo, Kent State, and, the latest, from Rutgers.

The Knight Report caught up with Matthew following him telling us that he landed an offer from RU to hear what he had to say about the Scarlet Knights.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}