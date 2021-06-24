One of New Jersey’s fastest rising recruits in the class of 2023 is Don Bosco Prep (NJ) wide receiver Omaree Walker who has been camping at some of the top programs across the country and already has accumulated multiple power five offers, with potentially more on the way.

Walker recently camped at Rutgers this past weekend and it’s possible that the Scarlet Knights could be the next school to offer him.

“I feel like I did great at the camp,” Walker told TKR. “I had a chance to show off some of my skills and the talent that I can bring to the field. Overall the camp was fun, it was competitive and I’m glad I could pick up a few tips from both the players and some of the coaches.”

FREE RUTGERS RIVALS PREMIUM UNTIL AUGUST 1ST — CLICK HERE