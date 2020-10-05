Jihaad Campbell was one of the few prospects that was able to raise their profile during the offseason. The Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek star defensive prospect had an outstanding performance at a couple of camps and colleges from coast to coast took notice. He isn't in a rush to really figure out his favorites at this point but Campbell is using this recruiting dead period to build relationships and gather as much information as he can about each school that is recruiting him. He took a minute to update Rivals.com on his recruitment after his team's loss to Williamstown, N.J. on Saturday night.

"Everybody say that there's a lot of pressure on me but I just stay humble and just play the sport I love and keep being me every day," Campbell said. "As a right now, I will say that everybody's equal. We talk about me visiting the school and me actually learning about the school. My home state Rutgers, Clemson, South Carolina, Florida, and a couple other schools are on me.

"It would be lovely to play for Rutgers but the future will just tell itself," he said. "I feel like I'm family up there.

"I really want to go visit Clemson," said Campbell. "Once everything clears up in the air, I'm definitely gonna be down there at Clemson. Clemson's program is great. There are a lot of great athletes and a lot of great people that have come out of that program. I think I would definitely fit in that program as an outside linebacker and pass rusher.

"South Carolina believes in my talents," he said. "We've been communicating with each other a lot. They play a three front with a rush man so I think I'll fit in that scheme.

"Florida's always a great program," Campbell said. "Everybody on defense is always so physical and big."