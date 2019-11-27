Fans, Media making videos to express displeasure with Rutgers Athletics
In today’s day and age, video is becoming more and more popular. You see various apps out there today like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube all investing in their video and live-streaming services.
With all the recent bad news surrounding the Rutgers Football coaching search, some of the fans, alumni, donor and media have decided to make their own videos expressing their displeasure with the athletics department and administration along with their support for Greg Schiano.
Below is a couple of videos that are now circulating on the message boards and social media.
To @GovMurphy @pathobbs and Dr. Barchi. I am 29-year-old alum and a future decades long donor. Please get back to the negotiating table with Schiano. The day he is hired I pledge to donate $10,000 and buy 8 season tickets. Ive posted my tax returns and bank liquid statement below pic.twitter.com/XRUeEKTMix— Kyk1827 (@kyk1827) November 27, 2019
#PeopleAreSaying the #Rutgers athletic director is in hot water because he won't bring back Greg Schiano #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/FosRSkjMtg— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 26, 2019