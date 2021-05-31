Family ties one of few reasons Rutgers is in race for 2023 DB Kahlil Ali
Rutgers is beginning to lay out its recruiting board for the 2023 cycle and a name you can expect the staff to be in it the whole way for is Pennsauken (NJ) defensive back Kahlil Ali.The 6-foot-1, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news