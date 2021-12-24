Fact or Fiction: Rutgers has guts, Texas A&M does not

In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

Farrell’s take: FACT. The NCAA gave teams until Jan 10 to prepare for bowl games due to COVID if they needed to do so. Texas A&M backing out of the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest is just bush league stuff. Rutgers, a 5-7 team, jumped in to replace the Aggies but the Scarlet Knights aren’t exactly healthy and could have barely 40 scholarship players of their own available.

Everyone is getting hammered with COVID these days, but the fact that Rutgers effectively said, "Yes, let’s go" while the Aggies put their tails between their legs speaks volumes to me.

Kudos to Rutgers and Wake and shame on Texas A&M here as the Aggies were clearly afraid of a fifth loss.