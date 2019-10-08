News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-08 05:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Expert Takes on Rutgers Hoops new commit forward Dean Reiber

The Knight Report
TheKnightReport.Net
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On the last day of August, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team landed their first verbal commitment in the class of 2020 when forward Dean Reiber announced his decision via social med...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}