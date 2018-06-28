



PISCATAWAY -- It’s one thing to be a five-star-ranked athlete in a sport. It’s another thing to be the head of your high school academic wise.

Combine the two and you have Rutgers women’s basketball freshman Zipporah “Zippy” Broughton. Broughton was rated as the No. 23 overall prospect in the 2018 class and the No. 5 point guard by ESPN Hoopgurlz. The Wetumpka, AL. native was also the Valedictorian of her senior class at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, finishing with a 4.3 GPA.

Her dedication on and off the court allowed her rise above the rest.

“My high school coach wondered the same thing,” Broughton said with a laugh on how she was able to star in both aspects in an exclusive interview with The Knight Report. “When I have a goal, I have no choice but to meet it. I’m so focused and nobody is going to get in the way of that.”

Broughton signed to play for head coach C. Vivian Stringer and the Scarlet Knights back in November during the early fall signing period. She’s been on campus for a little over a month now and she is continuing to adjust to life up north in New Jersey and in a much bigger city/town.

Wetumpka is home to under 7,000 people while Piscataway and New Brunswick’s population are both over 56,000 each.

“It’s good. I’ve been more of a learning process so far. I’m still trying to adjust,” Broughton said. “Definitely the environment and the city (atmosphere) big time (is a change). I used to live in the woods and probably the practice schedules, I’ve been getting used to that as well. It’s coming along.”

Broughton and the rest of the team are currently undergoing summer conditioning with some practices where they work on various skills. In a year's time, they’ll be practicing in the RBJBarnabas Health Athletic Performance Center right next door to the Rutgers Athletic Center.

“Oh my gosh! I’m looking forward to it,” Broughton said. “Just the fact that me coming, my sophomore year I’ll be able to practice there. It’s really something to look forward to.”

"It only seems appropriate as we begin the building of the RWJBarnabas Health Athletic Performance Center that we continue to add to the building blocks of our program with Zippy,” Stringer said of Broughton in a statement when she signed in November.

The 5-foot-7 guard mentioned why she chose Rutgers, and a lot of it had to do with the Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, who has 997 career wins to her name at the college level.

“Coach Stringer and the way she believed me and I know I could get super far with her belief. Just me growing into a better player is one of the main reasons why I chose Rutgers,” Broughton said. “She looked at me as more than just a basketball player. We had a lot of conversations off the topic of basketball and I really admired that about her.”

Broughton averaged 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 4.0 assists per game while guiding Lee Montgomery High School to the Class 7A state semifinals, the furthest the program has even gotten. She also capped her scholastic career with 2,419 points.

“It was super special especially in my senior year,” Broughton said on her team’s playoff run. “I’ve never been that far before and being able to do that was a great plus in my last year of high school.”