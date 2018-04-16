Yesterday the Rutgers Scarlet Knights played in the teams annual Scarlet-White spring game. However, this year was a bit different because the Scarlet Knights had two honorary coaches for the game in radio show hosts Bart Scott and Maggie Gray.

The Knight Report was able to catch up with Scott and Gray post game to talk about their first ever coaching performances and talk about the overall direction of the Scarlet Knights program.

“It was a pretty fun day,” Scott told TKR. “I was just watching the guys and listening to the coaches on the sideline. This takes me back to college and it’s an important part of the process, starting a new season with new goals, and watching guys go from backups to becoming leaders. This is what it is all about today.”

“I think it went great,” Gray told TKR. “I’ve been waiting for this opportunity my whole life and I’m pretty sure I nailed it. I think I knocked it out of the park. The players and the coaches probably did most of the work, but I think I brought in a little something extra.”

Yesterday’s game ended in a 132-132 tie, but that didn’t sit well with Coach Gray as she thought her team outplayed Bart’s team.

“I think it’s a technicality,” said Gray. “I think we all know who really won here. We got a couple bad calls, it’s spring training for the referees too. I actually think we dominated, sometimes the numbers tell the story, but that was definitely not the case today.”