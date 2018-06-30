WEST ORANGE -- Michael Burton is a lunch pail, blue collar football player who worked extremely hard to make it to the NFL. From walk-on fullback at Rutgers to being drafted in the 2015 NFL Draft in the fifth round by the Detroit Lions, it’s been a journey.

Burton was one of the featured guest coaches at Seton Hall Prep’s Injury Prevention Camp on Monday as he taught countless kids how to do certain drills on the gridiron. The day also consisted of a Q&A with surgeons from the New Jersey Orthopedic Institute.

Burton, who now plays for the Chicago Bears, also took a few minutes to chat with The Knight Report about life in Chicago and more.

“It’s awesome,” Burton said on being on the Chicago Bears. “I’m just blessed to be a part of such an awesome organization. The positive energy that’s going around there is incredible.”

The fullback position in today’s football is steadily going away, but that doesn’t bother Burton, who received the Paul Robeson and Offensive Swarm and Finish awards as a senior for the Scarlet Knights. He was also a captain.

Burton was always a team-first guy at Rutgers as well, and nothing as changed.

“I don’t really pay attention to that,” he said. “I’m just in an opportunity where I just try to put myself in position to be the best I can be and help my team win at all costs whether that is on offense or special teams or whatever the case may be. I just focus on what I can control and every time I step on the field, I just help my team and be the best I can be.”