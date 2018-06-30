Ex-Rutgers FB Burton feels "the sky is the limit" for the Scarlet Knight
WEST ORANGE -- Michael Burton is a lunch pail, blue collar football player who worked extremely hard to make it to the NFL. From walk-on fullback at Rutgers to being drafted in the 2015 NFL Draft in the fifth round by the Detroit Lions, it’s been a journey.
Burton was one of the featured guest coaches at Seton Hall Prep’s Injury Prevention Camp on Monday as he taught countless kids how to do certain drills on the gridiron. The day also consisted of a Q&A with surgeons from the New Jersey Orthopedic Institute.
Burton, who now plays for the Chicago Bears, also took a few minutes to chat with The Knight Report about life in Chicago and more.
“It’s awesome,” Burton said on being on the Chicago Bears. “I’m just blessed to be a part of such an awesome organization. The positive energy that’s going around there is incredible.”
The fullback position in today’s football is steadily going away, but that doesn’t bother Burton, who received the Paul Robeson and Offensive Swarm and Finish awards as a senior for the Scarlet Knights. He was also a captain.
Burton was always a team-first guy at Rutgers as well, and nothing as changed.
“I don’t really pay attention to that,” he said. “I’m just in an opportunity where I just try to put myself in position to be the best I can be and help my team win at all costs whether that is on offense or special teams or whatever the case may be. I just focus on what I can control and every time I step on the field, I just help my team and be the best I can be.”
Within in the last decade or so, Rutgers has had many players drafted or signed as free agents in the NFL. Burton started as a preferred walk-on despite being a four-year started at West Morris Central High School, where he holds 10 career and season records. He eventually earned a scholarship after the 2011 season.
Burton’s goal was to play big-time Division-I football at Rutgers, and he made every effort to do so. Then Burton’s next goal was to make it in the NFL -- at fullback no less. He’s accomplished more than anybody that ever thought and proved people wrong. In two seasons with the Lions in 2015 and 2016 and one year with the Bears in 2017, Burton has played in 47 games with 10 starts (based on personnel) with eight rushes for 11 yards and eight receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown.
His main job is to be a devastating blocker however, something he took to heart at Rutgers.
When kids and athletes of all ages ask him how he made it to the league, Burton offers them the advice to stay focused.
“Continue to keep working hard, believe in yourself, surround yourself with good people, and exhaust all your resources,” Burton said. “People who have made it before you, ask them questions like how did they do it. Be obsessed with that goal. If that’s your goal and that’s what you truly want to do, you need to be obsessed with it and that’s got to be your main focus.”
And speaking of Rutgers, Burton’s shows face often, and plans to be back before his own training camp begins later this summer. Burton talked about what he’s seen from the team in the times he’s been back.
“I’ve been around the program a bunch of times since my time there ended,” Burton said. “I really like the way they work. I think they’re tough, they work hard, they’re physical, and they’re doing an awesome job. From top down, I think they’re doing a spectacular job. I’m excited to see how they are this season.”
Recently, the Scarlet Knights have received a brand new Marco Battaglia Practice Complex and a new weight room inside the Hale Center. Burton loves them and feels they will the program tremendously going forward.
“It’s great,” It’s exactly what it needs to be and it’s exactly what Rutgers deserves. We deserve to have the best of the best. We have a lot of great guys who went through the program before (and made the NFL). It’s a top-notch program and I really believe that. I think the sky is the limit for the future.”
The Knight Report's Richie Schnyderite contributed to this article.