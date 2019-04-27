Blessuan Austin drafted by NY Jets in 2019 NFL Draft
Former Rutgers defensive back Blessuan Austin was chosen by the nearby New York Jets in the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.
The Jets took the four-year Scarlet Knights cornerback with the number 196th overall pick in the sixth round, making him the seventh active Scarlet Knight defensive back in the league.
Austin now joins the likes of Saquan Hampton (Saints), Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty (Patriots), Duron Harmon (Patriots) and Logan Ryan (Colts). Hampton was also selected in the 2019 draft earlier in the day by New Orleans.
Despite being injured with knee injuries over the past couple of seasons, Austin has been working with trainers nonstop to rehab and get back to full strength. Despite the injuries, Austin has shown time and time again that he can bounce back and compete with some of the best in college football.