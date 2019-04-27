Former Rutgers defensive back Blessuan Austin was chosen by the nearby New York Jets in the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

The Jets took the four-year Scarlet Knights cornerback with the number 196th overall pick in the sixth round, making him the seventh active Scarlet Knight defensive back in the league.

Austin now joins the likes of Saquan Hampton (Saints), Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty (Patriots), Duron Harmon (Patriots) and Logan Ryan (Colts). Hampton was also selected in the 2019 draft earlier in the day by New Orleans.