Evan Sleight comes through late as Rutgers knocks off Indiana 5-3

​Rutgers blasted two home runs in the win but no hit was bigger than Evan Sleight’s hit in the bottom of the eighth as the former Virginia transfer drove in the two game-winning runs giving Rutgers their first and only lead of the game.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights extended their winning streak to thirteen games thanks to excellent defense and timely hitting in their 5-3 series opener victory over Indiana.

Graduate right-handed pitcher Jared Kollar got the start for the Scarlet Knights and had another quality outing as he pitched six innings allowing five hits, two runs (one earned), three walks and five strikeouts.

​Relief pitcher Sam Bello picked up his second win of the season coming in relief for Kollar. Bello threw two innings allowing three hits, one run, two walks and one strikeout. Closer Dale Stanavich came in the ninth and shut the door for the Scarlet Knights. Stanavich had a 1-2-3 ninth inning as he earned his eighth save of the season.

​As for the Scarlet Knights offense, they had a decent day at the plate as they scored five runs on seven hits including two home runs. Catcher Nick Cimillo had a good day at the dish as he went 2-4 including his ninth home run of the season which leads the club. Evan Sleight had his game-winning two-run knock and also drew a walk.

​Freshman Josh Kuroda-Grauer continues to stay hot at the plate as he went 2-3 with two singles and a SAC fly to CF that tied the game. Ryan Lasko blasted his seventh home run of the season. Lasko is now tied for second home runs on the team with Tony Santa Maria and Chris Brito.