EVAL: Rutgers lands a violent blocker in OL Dantae Chin
Rutgers Football has added yet another Northeast prospect to their 2022 class as Cypress Bay (FL) offensive lineman Dantae Chin becomes the latest to join the Scarlet Knights.
Now everyone knows his offer list and background, but what does he bring to the football field? TKR film analyst Anthony Siciliano broke down Chin's film and highlighted some of his best traits.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news