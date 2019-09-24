News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 12:25:49 -0500') }} basketball

Eugene Omoruyi talks for the first time since his transfer

Richard Schnyderite
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Earlier this year the Rutgers Men's Basketball program received news that captain Eugene Omoruyi was going to depart the program and seek a transfer. After exploring his options the 6-foot-7 forward announced on his Instagram in June that he'd finish his career at Oregon.

The move was a surprise to many as Omoruyi was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Scarlet Knights last season.

The Knight Report recently caught up with Omoruyi, who has never really spoken about what led to his decision to transfer and how he decided on the Oregon Ducks.

