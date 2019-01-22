When Eugene Omoruyi went down a gruesome dislocated left knee not even eight minutes into the Rutgers men's basketball team's victory over Ohio State on Jan. 9, nobody exactly knew how long he would out for.

Except maybe for Omoruyi, who suffered the same injury less than a year ago. Last season, Omoruyi was on the court in game action in just 11 days later, running up and down the floor for 19 minutes.

Monday, the junior returned unexpectedly and played in the Scarlet Knights' 76-69 home victory over guess who, Nebraska.

"I think he epitomizes what coach Pikiell is about," Cornhuskers coach Tim Miles said. "Toughness, playing through pain, and finding a way to come out and help his team when he's not 100 percent."

Omoruyi came into the game at the 14:59 mark in the first half and played 25 minutes, registering eight points and six rebounds after missing the last three contests. Omoruyi wasn't quite his usual self on the court, but he brought the same toughness he also brings to the table and provided an emotional lift to the team.

"I didn't know Eugene was going to be playing today, but it was nice to have him," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "He's a veteran guy. Obviously you see what he brings on many levels defensively, offensively, rebounding. He allows us to do a lot of different things versatility wise.

"To be quite honest, this is a six week injury. He rehabbed relentlessly to get back. Again, before the game today, I didn't know I would have him and he said 'coach, I'm ready to go'. Then I didn't expect to play him that many minutes, I just wanted to get him up and down a little bit and get him back into his feel for the game, but he did a really good job. It's hard to take him out."

Omoruyi, a co-captain, surprised even his teammates by playing, and he talked about his mindset heading into the game and where his comfort level was.

"It started (Sunday). I joined practice late to just try and get a feel," he said. "Then this morning, (athletic trainer) Rich (Campbell) and I did some treatment. Then about two hours before the game I went on the court to run and feel the knee out and I felt good and I said I would play."

