ESPN BPI projects Rutgers Hoops last six games of the season
After going 3-0 the past three couple of games, all against ranked opponents. Rutgers Basketball continues to inch themselves one step closer to securing an NCAA Tournament bid.
As of right now, BracketMatrix.com, which tracks just about everyone's projected NCAA Tournament brackets, currently has Rutgers in eight of the 110 total bracket projections. So there is some work to do still for the Scarlet Knights to make the tournament.
Now with six games remaining, The Knight Report took alook at ESPN's Basketball Power Index to see where they feel Rutgers is projected to win the rest of the way.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|PROJECTED CHANCES OF WINNING
|
February 16th (Wednesday)
|
Illinois Fighting Illini
|
29.1%
|
FEBRUARY 20th (Sunday)
|
@Purdue Boilermakers
|
6.4%
|
February 23rd (Wednesday)
|
@Michigan Wolverines
|
20.1%
|
February 26th (Saturday)
|
Wisconsin Badgers
|
50.0%
|
March 3rd (Thursday)
|
@Indiana Hoosiers
|
21.5%
|
March 6th (Sunday)
|
Penn State Nittany Lions
|
70.9%
--------------------------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board