{{ timeAgo('2022-02-15 09:28:46 -0600') }} basketball

ESPN BPI projects Rutgers Hoops last six games of the season

Richard Schnyderite
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

After going 3-0 the past three couple of games, all against ranked opponents. Rutgers Basketball continues to inch themselves one step closer to securing an NCAA Tournament bid.

As of right now, BracketMatrix.com, which tracks just about everyone's projected NCAA Tournament brackets, currently has Rutgers in eight of the 110 total bracket projections. So there is some work to do still for the Scarlet Knights to make the tournament.

Now with six games remaining, The Knight Report took alook at ESPN's Basketball Power Index to see where they feel Rutgers is projected to win the rest of the way.

RUTGERS' GAME-BY-GAME PREDICTIONS
DATE OPPONENT PROJECTED CHANCES OF WINNING

February 16th (Wednesday)

Illinois Fighting Illini

29.1%

FEBRUARY 20th (Sunday)

@Purdue Boilermakers

6.4%

February 23rd (Wednesday)

@Michigan Wolverines

20.1%

February 26th (Saturday)

Wisconsin Badgers

50.0%

March 3rd (Thursday)

@Indiana Hoosiers

21.5%

March 6th (Sunday)

Penn State Nittany Lions

70.9%

--------------------------------------------------------------

{{ article.author_name }}