ESPN BPI projects Rutgers Hoops last five games of the season

After going 1-1 this past week against Ohio State (loss) and No. 22 Illinois (win), the Scarlet Knights have a tall task ahead of them as they continue to get closer and closer to their goal of getting to the NCAA tournament.

As of right now, BracketMatrix.com, which tracks just about everyone's projected NCAA Tournament brackets, currently has Rutgers in every one of the 91 bracket projections. While the consensus is that Rutgers is an eight-seed, one bracket has them as high as a 7-seed and another as low as a 12-seed.

In order for Rutgers to get to the tournament, they will likely have to win out at home or sneak another road game against some tough competition to finish out the year.

The Knight Report took another look at ESPN's Basketball Power Index and the only time that Rutgers is projected to win the rest of the way is this Wednesday night against Michigan (60%) at home.

You can see the likelihood of Rutgers winning and the change since their recent win over No. 22 Illinois, courtesy of the ESPN BPI below.

RUTGERS' GAME-BY-GAME PREDICTIONS
GAME LIKELIHOOD CHANGE SINCE ILLINOIS WIN

FEB. 19th: vs. Michigan

59.2%

-1.1%

FEB. 23rd: @ Wisconsin

28.3%

+0.3%

FEB. 26th: @ Penn State

24.8%

+0.9%

MAR 3rd: vs. Maryland

46.2%

-0.3%

MAR 7th: @ Purdue

23.3%

+3%

--------------------------------------------------------------

