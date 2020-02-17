After going 1-1 this past week against Ohio State (loss) and No. 22 Illinois (win), the Scarlet Knights have a tall task ahead of them as they continue to get closer and closer to their goal of getting to the NCAA tournament.

As of right now, BracketMatrix.com, which tracks just about everyone's projected NCAA Tournament brackets, currently has Rutgers in every one of the 91 bracket projections. While the consensus is that Rutgers is an eight-seed, one bracket has them as high as a 7-seed and another as low as a 12-seed.

In order for Rutgers to get to the tournament, they will likely have to win out at home or sneak another road game against some tough competition to finish out the year.