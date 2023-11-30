Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

ESPN BPI projects Rutgers Basketball's remaining games

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball had a week off for the holidays before defeating St. Peter's on Monday night to make them 5-1 on the season, so let's take a look at the Scarlet Knights chances in the remaining games this season.

The Knight Report with the help of ESPN's Basketball Power Index, looks at each game remaining this season along with the Scarlet Knights chances in each of them.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

Advertisement
GAME BY GAME COMPARISON
DATE OPPONENT ESPN'S CHANCE OF VICTORY CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK

Dec. 2nd

vs. Illinois

56.3%

+0.8%

Dec. 6th

@ Wake Forest

35.3%

+2.8%

Dec. 9th

@ Seton Hall

51.3%

+3.1%

Dec. 16th

vs. Long Island

97.9%

-0.2%

Dec. 23rd

vs. Mississippi St

48.7%

+0.4%

Dec. 30th

vs. Stonehill

97.6%

+0.7%

Jan. 3rd

@ Ohio State

34.6%

-3.8%

Jan. 6th

@ Iowa

28.2%

+0.2

Jan. 9th

vs. Indiana

73.0%

+4.2%

Jan. 14th

@ Michigan St

26.9%

-0.7%

Jan. 17th

vs. Nebraska

68.5%

-5.3%

Jan. 21st

@ Illinois

19.8%

-3.5%

Jan. 28th

vs. Purdue

38.6%

-4.5%

Jan. 31st

vs. Penn State

76.9%

+0.2%

Feb. 3rd

@ Michigan

36.2%

+2.1%

Feb. 6th

@ Maryland

41.5%

+2.1%

Feb. 10th

vs. Wisconsin

60.1%

+0.4%

Feb. 15th

vs. Northwestern

66.8%

-1.0%

Feb. 18th

@ Minnesota

58.2%

+9.0%

Feb. 22nd

@ Purdue

12.8%

-3.2%

Feb. 25th

vs. Maryland

70.1%

+1.3%

Feb. 29th

vs. Michigan

68.0%

+2.3%

Mar. 3rd

@ Nebraska

30.8%

+2.4%

Mar. 7th

@ Wisconsin

24.1%

-1.0%

Mar. 10th

vs. Ohio State

66.8%

-3.7%
BOLD = HOME GAMES

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement