ESPN BPI projects Rutgers Basketball's remaining games
Rutgers Basketball is now 4-1 after week two of the college basketball season, so let's take a look at the Scarlet Knights chances in the remaining games this season.
The Knight Report with the help of ESPN's Basketball Power Index, looks at each game remaining this season along with the Scarlet Knights chances in each of them.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|ESPN'S CHANCE OF VICTORY
|CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK
|
Nov. 27th
|
vs. St. Peter's
|
92.2%
|
-0.2%
|
Dec. 2nd
|
vs. Illinois
|
55.5%
|
+2.5%
|
Dec. 6th
|
@ Wake Forest
|
32.5%
|
0.0%
|
Dec. 9th
|
@ Seton Hall
|
48.2%
|
-1.9%
|
Dec. 16th
|
vs. Long Island
|
98.1%
|
+0.1%
|
Dec. 23rd
|
vs. Mississippi St
|
48.3%
|
-1.9%
|
Dec. 30th
|
vs. Stonehill
|
96.9%
|
+0.6%
|
Jan. 3rd
|
@ Ohio State
|
38.4%
|
-0.6%
|
Jan. 6th
|
@ Iowa
|
28.0%
|
-0.2
|
Jan. 9th
|
vs. Indiana
|
68.8%
|
+2.5%
|
Jan. 14th
|
@ Michigan St
|
27.6%
|
-0.8%
|
Jan. 17th
|
vs. Nebraska
|
73.8%
|
+3.9%
|
Jan. 21st
|
@ Illinois
|
23.3%
|
+1.9%
|
Jan. 28th
|
vs. Purdue
|
43.1%
|
+0.3
|
Jan. 31st
|
vs. Penn State
|
76.7%
|
+1.7%
|
Feb. 3rd
|
@ Michigan
|
34.1%
|
+0.2
|
Feb. 6th
|
@ Maryland
|
39.3%
|
0.0%
|
Feb. 10th
|
vs. Wisconsin
|
59.7%
|
+4.8%
|
Feb. 15th
|
vs. Northwestern
|
67.8%
|
+6.9%
|
Feb. 18th
|
@ Minnesota
|
49.2%
|
-2.5%
|
Feb. 22nd
|
@ Purdue
|
16.0%
|
+0.3%
|
Feb. 25th
|
vs. Maryland
|
68.4%
|
+2.4%
|
Feb. 29th
|
vs. Michigan
|
65.7%
|
0.0%
|
Mar. 3rd
|
@ Nebraska
|
28.4%
|
-3.2%
|
Mar. 7th
|
@ Wisconsin
|
25.1%
|
+1.9%
|
Mar. 10th
|
vs. Ohio State
|
70.5%
|
-0.5%
--------------------------------------------------------------
