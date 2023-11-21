Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

ESPN BPI projects Rutgers Basketball's remaining games

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is now 4-1 after week two of the college basketball season, so let's take a look at the Scarlet Knights chances in the remaining games this season.

The Knight Report with the help of ESPN's Basketball Power Index, looks at each game remaining this season along with the Scarlet Knights chances in each of them.

GAME BY GAME COMPARISON
DATE OPPONENT ESPN'S CHANCE OF VICTORY CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK

Nov. 27th

vs. St. Peter's

92.2%

-0.2%

Dec. 2nd

vs. Illinois

55.5%

+2.5%

Dec. 6th

@ Wake Forest

32.5%

0.0%

Dec. 9th

@ Seton Hall

48.2%

-1.9%

Dec. 16th

vs. Long Island

98.1%

+0.1%

Dec. 23rd

vs. Mississippi St

48.3%

-1.9%

Dec. 30th

vs. Stonehill

96.9%

+0.6%

Jan. 3rd

@ Ohio State

38.4%

-0.6%

Jan. 6th

@ Iowa

28.0%

-0.2

Jan. 9th

vs. Indiana

68.8%

+2.5%

Jan. 14th

@ Michigan St

27.6%

-0.8%

Jan. 17th

vs. Nebraska

73.8%

+3.9%

Jan. 21st

@ Illinois

23.3%

+1.9%

Jan. 28th

vs. Purdue

43.1%

+0.3

Jan. 31st

vs. Penn State

76.7%

+1.7%

Feb. 3rd

@ Michigan

34.1%

+0.2

Feb. 6th

@ Maryland

39.3%

0.0%

Feb. 10th

vs. Wisconsin

59.7%

+4.8%

Feb. 15th

vs. Northwestern

67.8%

+6.9%

Feb. 18th

@ Minnesota

49.2%

-2.5%

Feb. 22nd

@ Purdue

16.0%

+0.3%

Feb. 25th

vs. Maryland

68.4%

+2.4%

Feb. 29th

vs. Michigan

65.7%

0.0%

Mar. 3rd

@ Nebraska

28.4%

-3.2%

Mar. 7th

@ Wisconsin

25.1%

+1.9%

Mar. 10th

vs. Ohio State

70.5%

-0.5%
BOLD = HOME GAMES

--------------------------------------------------------------

